GPI: Group 1 Automotive Inc
460.39 USD 1.55 (0.34%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GPI hat sich für heute um 0.34% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 456.39 bis zu einem Hoch von 467.95 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Group 1 Automotive Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
456.39 467.95
Jahresspanne
344.38 490.09
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 458.84
- Eröffnung
- 458.42
- Bid
- 460.39
- Ask
- 460.69
- Tief
- 456.39
- Hoch
- 467.95
- Volumen
- 295
- Tagesänderung
- 0.34%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.96%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 21.10%
- Jahresänderung
- 21.47%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K