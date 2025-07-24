KurseKategorien
GPI: Group 1 Automotive Inc

460.39 USD 1.55 (0.34%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von GPI hat sich für heute um 0.34% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 456.39 bis zu einem Hoch von 467.95 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Group 1 Automotive Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
456.39 467.95
Jahresspanne
344.38 490.09
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
458.84
Eröffnung
458.42
Bid
460.39
Ask
460.69
Tief
456.39
Hoch
467.95
Volumen
295
Tagesänderung
0.34%
Monatsänderung
-1.96%
6-Monatsänderung
21.10%
Jahresänderung
21.47%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K