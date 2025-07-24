Dövizler / GPI
GPI: Group 1 Automotive Inc
456.30 USD 4.09 (0.89%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
GPI fiyatı bugün -0.89% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 453.13 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 458.00 aralığında işlem gördü.
Group 1 Automotive Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
GPI haberleri
Günlük aralık
453.13 458.00
Yıllık aralık
344.38 490.09
- Önceki kapanış
- 460.39
- Açılış
- 457.99
- Satış
- 456.30
- Alış
- 456.60
- Düşük
- 453.13
- Yüksek
- 458.00
- Hacim
- 120
- Günlük değişim
- -0.89%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.83%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 20.03%
- Yıllık değişim
- 20.39%
