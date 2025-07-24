FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / GPI
GPI: Group 1 Automotive Inc

456.30 USD 4.09 (0.89%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

GPI fiyatı bugün -0.89% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 453.13 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 458.00 aralığında işlem gördü.

Günlük aralık
453.13 458.00
Yıllık aralık
344.38 490.09
Önceki kapanış
460.39
Açılış
457.99
Satış
456.30
Alış
456.60
Düşük
453.13
Yüksek
458.00
Hacim
120
Günlük değişim
-0.89%
Aylık değişim
-2.83%
6 aylık değişim
20.03%
Yıllık değişim
20.39%
