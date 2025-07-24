Currencies / GPI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GPI: Group 1 Automotive Inc
455.02 USD 3.91 (0.85%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GPI exchange rate has changed by -0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 448.82 and at a high of 458.83.
Follow Group 1 Automotive Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GPI News
- Group 1 Automotive stock rating held at Hold by Benchmark
- Here's Why Group 1 Automotive (GPI) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Copart Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Why Group 1 Automotive (GPI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Can Carvana Deliver 40% CAGR in Unit Sales Over the Next 5 Years?
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Lithia Motors stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Why Group 1 Automotive (GPI) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Rivian's Q2 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Group 1 Automotive declares quarterly dividend, updates share buybacks
- Group 1 Automotive names Melkeya McDuffie as new chief HR officer
- Conventum Alluvium Global Fund Q2 2025 Quarterly Report
- Group 1 automotive director Mizell sells $219k in stock
- LAD Q2 Earnings Beat on Used Vehicle & Aftersales Outperformance
- Will Carvana Continue to Build on Its Cash Flow Strength in 2025?
- Amazon and Goosehead Insurance have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Is Carvana Set to Lead as Auto E-Commerce Adoption Accelerates?
- Group 1 Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- SAH Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend by 9%
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GPI)
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Group 1 Automotive Q2 2025 slides: Record revenues and strategic restructuring drive growth
Daily Range
448.82 458.83
Year Range
344.38 490.09
- Previous Close
- 458.93
- Open
- 458.83
- Bid
- 455.02
- Ask
- 455.32
- Low
- 448.82
- High
- 458.83
- Volume
- 146
- Daily Change
- -0.85%
- Month Change
- -3.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.69%
- Year Change
- 20.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%