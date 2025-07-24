QuotesSections
GPI: Group 1 Automotive Inc

455.02 USD 3.91 (0.85%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GPI exchange rate has changed by -0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 448.82 and at a high of 458.83.

Follow Group 1 Automotive Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
448.82 458.83
Year Range
344.38 490.09
Previous Close
458.93
Open
458.83
Bid
455.02
Ask
455.32
Low
448.82
High
458.83
Volume
146
Daily Change
-0.85%
Month Change
-3.11%
6 Months Change
19.69%
Year Change
20.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%