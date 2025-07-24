통화 / GPI
GPI: Group 1 Automotive Inc
456.30 USD 4.09 (0.89%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GPI 환율이 오늘 -0.89%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 453.13이고 고가는 458.00이었습니다.
Group 1 Automotive Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
453.13 458.00
년간 변동
344.38 490.09
- 이전 종가
- 460.39
- 시가
- 457.99
- Bid
- 456.30
- Ask
- 456.60
- 저가
- 453.13
- 고가
- 458.00
- 볼륨
- 120
- 일일 변동
- -0.89%
- 월 변동
- -2.83%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.03%
- 년간 변동율
- 20.39%
