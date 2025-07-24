货币 / GPI
GPI: Group 1 Automotive Inc
458.27 USD 0.66 (0.14%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日GPI汇率已更改-0.14%。当日，交易品种以低点448.82和高点459.82进行交易。
关注Group 1 Automotive Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
GPI新闻
日范围
448.82 459.82
年范围
344.38 490.09
- 前一天收盘价
- 458.93
- 开盘价
- 458.83
- 卖价
- 458.27
- 买价
- 458.57
- 最低价
- 448.82
- 最高价
- 459.82
- 交易量
- 259
- 日变化
- -0.14%
- 月变化
- -2.41%
- 6个月变化
- 20.54%
- 年变化
- 20.91%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值