Valute / GPI
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
GPI: Group 1 Automotive Inc
456.30 USD 4.09 (0.89%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GPI ha avuto una variazione del -0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 453.13 e ad un massimo di 458.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Group 1 Automotive Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GPI News
- Here's Why Group 1 Automotive (GPI) is a Strong Value Stock
- Il rating delle azioni di Group 1 Automotive confermato a Hold da Benchmark
- Group 1 Automotive stock rating held at Hold by Benchmark
- Here's Why Group 1 Automotive (GPI) is a Strong Momentum Stock
- Copart Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Why Group 1 Automotive (GPI) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Can Carvana Deliver 40% CAGR in Unit Sales Over the Next 5 Years?
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Lithia Motors stock amid Amazon’s auto expansion
- Why Group 1 Automotive (GPI) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Rivian's Q2 Earnings Miss Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Group 1 Automotive declares quarterly dividend, updates share buybacks
- Group 1 Automotive names Melkeya McDuffie as new chief HR officer
- Conventum Alluvium Global Fund Q2 2025 Quarterly Report
- Group 1 automotive director Mizell sells $219k in stock
- LAD Q2 Earnings Beat on Used Vehicle & Aftersales Outperformance
- Will Carvana Continue to Build on Its Cash Flow Strength in 2025?
- Amazon and Goosehead Insurance have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Is Carvana Set to Lead as Auto E-Commerce Adoption Accelerates?
- Group 1 Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- SAH Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates, Hikes Dividend by 9%
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:GPI)
- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
453.13 458.00
Intervallo Annuale
344.38 490.09
- Chiusura Precedente
- 460.39
- Apertura
- 457.99
- Bid
- 456.30
- Ask
- 456.60
- Minimo
- 453.13
- Massimo
- 458.00
- Volume
- 120
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.89%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.83%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.03%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.39%
20 settembre, sabato