GPI: Group 1 Automotive Inc

456.30 USD 4.09 (0.89%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GPI ha avuto una variazione del -0.89% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 453.13 e ad un massimo di 458.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Group 1 Automotive Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
453.13 458.00
Intervallo Annuale
344.38 490.09
Chiusura Precedente
460.39
Apertura
457.99
Bid
456.30
Ask
456.60
Minimo
453.13
Massimo
458.00
Volume
120
Variazione giornaliera
-0.89%
Variazione Mensile
-2.83%
Variazione Semestrale
20.03%
Variazione Annuale
20.39%
