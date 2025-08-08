CotizacionesSecciones
GDDY: GoDaddy Inc Class A

143.97 USD 0.20 (0.14%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de GDDY de hoy ha cambiado un -0.14%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 143.62, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 146.14.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas GoDaddy Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
143.62 146.14
Rango anual
139.92 215.99
Cierres anteriores
144.17
Open
144.39
Bid
143.97
Ask
144.27
Low
143.62
High
146.14
Volumen
2.408 K
Cambio diario
-0.14%
Cambio mensual
-1.56%
Cambio a 6 meses
-19.65%
Cambio anual
-6.88%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B