GDDY: GoDaddy Inc Class A
144.57 USD 0.97 (0.67%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GDDY exchange rate has changed by -0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 144.00 and at a high of 146.09.
Follow GoDaddy Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
144.00 146.09
Year Range
139.92 215.99
- Previous Close
- 145.54
- Open
- 145.80
- Bid
- 144.57
- Ask
- 144.87
- Low
- 144.00
- High
- 146.09
- Volume
- 1.004 K
- Daily Change
- -0.67%
- Month Change
- -1.15%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.32%
- Year Change
- -6.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%