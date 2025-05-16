Divisas / FYBR
FYBR: Frontier Communications Parent Inc
37.39 USD 0.02 (0.05%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FYBR de hoy ha cambiado un -0.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 37.37, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 37.49.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Frontier Communications Parent Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
FYBR News
- Las acciones de Frontier Communications Parent Inc alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 37,51 dólares
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc stock hits 52-week high at $37.51
- Frontier Communications stock hits 52-week high at 37.23 USD
- Goldman Sachs starts telecom stocks: AT&T and 2 more started at Buy, 2 rated Sell
- Goldman Sachs initiates Verizon stock coverage with Buy rating
- Benchmark reiterates Hold rating on Frontier Communications stock
- Compared to Estimates, Frontier Communications (FYBR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Frontier Communications (FYBR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Frontier Q2 2025 slides: Record fiber customer growth drives accelerating revenue
- Frontier Communications adds record 126,000 fiber customers in second quarter
- Why I Just Bought More of This Ultrahigh-Yield Dividend Stock
- Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- 2 Billion More Reasons for Income Investors to Buy 6.4%-Yielding Verizon Stock
- Frontier Communications (FYBR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Verizon Q2 Earnings - Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)
- Verizon Earnings, Revenue Top Views. Telecom Firm Raises Guidance.
- Opinion: Stephen Colbert got tangled in the ‘Trump transaction tax’ — and it affects all investors
- Frontier Q1 2025 presentation: Fiber strategy accelerates revenue and EBITDA growth
- Frontier Communications Parent: Big Acquisition In Sight (NASDAQ:FYBR)
- Verizon: Another Bad Plan (NYSE:VZ)
- Dow Jones Index Today: DIA Stock Climbs Higher on Healthcare, Communication Services Comeback - TipRanks.com
- Verizon’s $20 billion Frontier acquisition gets FCC nod
- Verizon ending DEI programs as it seeks US approval for Frontier deal
Rango diario
37.37 37.49
Rango anual
33.71 37.81
- Cierres anteriores
- 37.41
- Open
- 37.43
- Bid
- 37.39
- Ask
- 37.69
- Low
- 37.37
- High
- 37.49
- Volumen
- 2.904 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.05%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.78%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 4.27%
- Cambio anual
- 5.29%
