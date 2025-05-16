QuotazioniSezioni
FYBR: Frontier Communications Parent Inc

37.20 USD 0.13 (0.35%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FYBR ha avuto una variazione del -0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.13 e ad un massimo di 37.35.

Segui le dinamiche di Frontier Communications Parent Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
37.13 37.35
Intervallo Annuale
33.71 37.81
Chiusura Precedente
37.33
Apertura
37.33
Bid
37.20
Ask
37.50
Minimo
37.13
Massimo
37.35
Volume
4.964 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.35%
Variazione Mensile
0.27%
Variazione Semestrale
3.74%
Variazione Annuale
4.76%
