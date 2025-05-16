Valute / FYBR
FYBR: Frontier Communications Parent Inc
37.20 USD 0.13 (0.35%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FYBR ha avuto una variazione del -0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 37.13 e ad un massimo di 37.35.
Segui le dinamiche di Frontier Communications Parent Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FYBR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
37.13 37.35
Intervallo Annuale
33.71 37.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 37.33
- Apertura
- 37.33
- Bid
- 37.20
- Ask
- 37.50
- Minimo
- 37.13
- Massimo
- 37.35
- Volume
- 4.964 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.27%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.76%
20 settembre, sabato