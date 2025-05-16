KurseKategorien
FYBR: Frontier Communications Parent Inc

37.33 USD 0.06 (0.16%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FYBR hat sich für heute um -0.16% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 37.30 bis zu einem Hoch von 37.46 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Frontier Communications Parent Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
37.30 37.46
Jahresspanne
33.71 37.81
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
37.39
Eröffnung
37.37
Bid
37.33
Ask
37.63
Tief
37.30
Hoch
37.46
Volumen
3.878 K
Tagesänderung
-0.16%
Monatsänderung
0.62%
6-Monatsänderung
4.10%
Jahresänderung
5.13%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K