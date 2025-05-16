Währungen / FYBR
FYBR: Frontier Communications Parent Inc
37.33 USD 0.06 (0.16%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FYBR hat sich für heute um -0.16% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 37.30 bis zu einem Hoch von 37.46 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Frontier Communications Parent Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
37.30 37.46
Jahresspanne
33.71 37.81
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 37.39
- Eröffnung
- 37.37
- Bid
- 37.33
- Ask
- 37.63
- Tief
- 37.30
- Hoch
- 37.46
- Volumen
- 3.878 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.16%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.62%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 4.10%
- Jahresänderung
- 5.13%
