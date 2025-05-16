通貨 / FYBR
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
FYBR: Frontier Communications Parent Inc
37.33 USD 0.06 (0.16%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FYBRの今日の為替レートは、-0.16%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり37.30の安値と37.46の高値で取引されました。
Frontier Communications Parent Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FYBR News
- フロンティア・コミュニケーションズ・ペアレント株、52週高値の37.51ドルを記録
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc stock hits 52-week high at $37.51
- Frontier Communications stock hits 52-week high at 37.23 USD
- Goldman Sachs starts telecom stocks: AT&T and 2 more started at Buy, 2 rated Sell
- Goldman Sachs initiates Verizon stock coverage with Buy rating
- Benchmark reiterates Hold rating on Frontier Communications stock
- Compared to Estimates, Frontier Communications (FYBR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Frontier Communications (FYBR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Frontier Q2 2025 slides: Record fiber customer growth drives accelerating revenue
- Frontier Communications adds record 126,000 fiber customers in second quarter
- Why I Just Bought More of This Ultrahigh-Yield Dividend Stock
- Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- 2 Billion More Reasons for Income Investors to Buy 6.4%-Yielding Verizon Stock
- Frontier Communications (FYBR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Verizon Q2 Earnings - Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)
- Verizon Earnings, Revenue Top Views. Telecom Firm Raises Guidance.
- Opinion: Stephen Colbert got tangled in the ‘Trump transaction tax’ — and it affects all investors
- Frontier Q1 2025 presentation: Fiber strategy accelerates revenue and EBITDA growth
- Frontier Communications Parent: Big Acquisition In Sight (NASDAQ:FYBR)
- Verizon: Another Bad Plan (NYSE:VZ)
- Dow Jones Index Today: DIA Stock Climbs Higher on Healthcare, Communication Services Comeback - TipRanks.com
- Verizon’s $20 billion Frontier acquisition gets FCC nod
- Verizon ending DEI programs as it seeks US approval for Frontier deal
- Verizon ending DEI programs as it seeks US approval for Frontier deal
1日のレンジ
37.30 37.46
1年のレンジ
33.71 37.81
- 以前の終値
- 37.39
- 始値
- 37.37
- 買値
- 37.33
- 買値
- 37.63
- 安値
- 37.30
- 高値
- 37.46
- 出来高
- 3.878 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.16%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.62%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 4.10%
- 1年の変化
- 5.13%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K