FYBR: Frontier Communications Parent Inc
37.20 USD 0.13 (0.35%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
FYBR fiyatı bugün -0.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 37.13 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 37.35 aralığında işlem gördü.
Frontier Communications Parent Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
FYBR haberleri
Günlük aralık
37.13 37.35
Yıllık aralık
33.71 37.81
- Önceki kapanış
- 37.33
- Açılış
- 37.33
- Satış
- 37.20
- Alış
- 37.50
- Düşük
- 37.13
- Yüksek
- 37.35
- Hacim
- 4.964 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.35%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.27%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.74%
- Yıllık değişim
- 4.76%
21 Eylül, Pazar