FYBR: Frontier Communications Parent Inc
37.42 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FYBR exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.32 and at a high of 37.44.
Follow Frontier Communications Parent Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
37.32 37.44
Year Range
33.71 37.81
- Previous Close
- 37.42
- Open
- 37.40
- Bid
- 37.42
- Ask
- 37.72
- Low
- 37.32
- High
- 37.44
- Volume
- 1.700 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.86%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.35%
- Year Change
- 5.38%
