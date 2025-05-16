货币 / FYBR
FYBR: Frontier Communications Parent Inc
37.40 USD 0.01 (0.03%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FYBR汇率已更改-0.03%。当日，交易品种以低点37.38和高点37.44进行交易。
关注Frontier Communications Parent Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FYBR新闻
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc股票触及52周高点37.51美元
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc stock hits 52-week high at $37.51
- Frontier Communications stock hits 52-week high at 37.23 USD
- Goldman Sachs starts telecom stocks: AT&T and 2 more started at Buy, 2 rated Sell
- Goldman Sachs initiates Verizon stock coverage with Buy rating
- Benchmark reiterates Hold rating on Frontier Communications stock
- Compared to Estimates, Frontier Communications (FYBR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Frontier Communications (FYBR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Frontier Q2 2025 slides: Record fiber customer growth drives accelerating revenue
- Frontier Communications adds record 126,000 fiber customers in second quarter
- Why I Just Bought More of This Ultrahigh-Yield Dividend Stock
- Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- 2 Billion More Reasons for Income Investors to Buy 6.4%-Yielding Verizon Stock
- Frontier Communications (FYBR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Verizon Q2 Earnings - Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)
- Verizon Earnings, Revenue Top Views. Telecom Firm Raises Guidance.
- Opinion: Stephen Colbert got tangled in the ‘Trump transaction tax’ — and it affects all investors
- Frontier Q1 2025 presentation: Fiber strategy accelerates revenue and EBITDA growth
- Frontier Communications Parent: Big Acquisition In Sight (NASDAQ:FYBR)
- Verizon: Another Bad Plan (NYSE:VZ)
- Dow Jones Index Today: DIA Stock Climbs Higher on Healthcare, Communication Services Comeback - TipRanks.com
- Verizon’s $20 billion Frontier acquisition gets FCC nod
- Verizon ending DEI programs as it seeks US approval for Frontier deal
日范围
37.38 37.44
年范围
33.71 37.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 37.41
- 开盘价
- 37.43
- 卖价
- 37.40
- 买价
- 37.70
- 最低价
- 37.38
- 最高价
- 37.44
- 交易量
- 260
- 日变化
- -0.03%
- 月变化
- 0.81%
- 6个月变化
- 4.29%
- 年变化
- 5.32%
