FYBR: Frontier Communications Parent Inc
37.44 USD 0.05 (0.13%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FYBR para hoje mudou para 0.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 37.37 e o mais alto foi 37.46.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Frontier Communications Parent Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FYBR Notícias
- Ações da Frontier Communications Parent Inc atingem máxima de 52 semanas a US$ 37,51
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc stock hits 52-week high at $37.51
- Frontier Communications stock hits 52-week high at 37.23 USD
- Goldman Sachs starts telecom stocks: AT&T and 2 more started at Buy, 2 rated Sell
- Goldman Sachs initiates Verizon stock coverage with Buy rating
- Benchmark reiterates Hold rating on Frontier Communications stock
- Compared to Estimates, Frontier Communications (FYBR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Frontier Communications (FYBR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Frontier Q2 2025 slides: Record fiber customer growth drives accelerating revenue
- Frontier Communications adds record 126,000 fiber customers in second quarter
- Why I Just Bought More of This Ultrahigh-Yield Dividend Stock
- Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- 2 Billion More Reasons for Income Investors to Buy 6.4%-Yielding Verizon Stock
- Frontier Communications (FYBR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Verizon Q2 Earnings - Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)
- Verizon Earnings, Revenue Top Views. Telecom Firm Raises Guidance.
- Opinion: Stephen Colbert got tangled in the ‘Trump transaction tax’ — and it affects all investors
- Frontier Q1 2025 presentation: Fiber strategy accelerates revenue and EBITDA growth
- Frontier Communications Parent: Big Acquisition In Sight (NASDAQ:FYBR)
- Verizon: Another Bad Plan (NYSE:VZ)
- Dow Jones Index Today: DIA Stock Climbs Higher on Healthcare, Communication Services Comeback - TipRanks.com
- Verizon’s $20 billion Frontier acquisition gets FCC nod
- Verizon ending DEI programs as it seeks US approval for Frontier deal
Faixa diária
37.37 37.46
Faixa anual
33.71 37.81
- Fechamento anterior
- 37.39
- Open
- 37.37
- Bid
- 37.44
- Ask
- 37.74
- Low
- 37.37
- High
- 37.46
- Volume
- 140
- Mudança diária
- 0.13%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.92%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.41%
- Mudança anual
- 5.44%
