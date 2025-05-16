Devises / FYBR
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
FYBR: Frontier Communications Parent Inc
37.20 USD 0.13 (0.35%)
Secteur: Services de Communication Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de FYBR a changé de -0.35% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 37.13 et à un maximum de 37.35.
Suivez la dynamique Frontier Communications Parent Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FYBR Nouvelles
- L’action de Frontier Communications Parent Inc atteint un sommet de 52 semaines à 37,51$
- Frontier Communications Parent Inc stock hits 52-week high at $37.51
- Frontier Communications stock hits 52-week high at 37.23 USD
- Goldman Sachs starts telecom stocks: AT&T and 2 more started at Buy, 2 rated Sell
- Goldman Sachs initiates Verizon stock coverage with Buy rating
- Benchmark reiterates Hold rating on Frontier Communications stock
- Compared to Estimates, Frontier Communications (FYBR) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
- Frontier Communications (FYBR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Frontier Q2 2025 slides: Record fiber customer growth drives accelerating revenue
- Frontier Communications adds record 126,000 fiber customers in second quarter
- Why I Just Bought More of This Ultrahigh-Yield Dividend Stock
- Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- 2 Billion More Reasons for Income Investors to Buy 6.4%-Yielding Verizon Stock
- Frontier Communications (FYBR) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Verizon Q2 Earnings - Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)
- Verizon Earnings, Revenue Top Views. Telecom Firm Raises Guidance.
- Opinion: Stephen Colbert got tangled in the ‘Trump transaction tax’ — and it affects all investors
- Frontier Q1 2025 presentation: Fiber strategy accelerates revenue and EBITDA growth
- Frontier Communications Parent: Big Acquisition In Sight (NASDAQ:FYBR)
- Verizon: Another Bad Plan (NYSE:VZ)
- Dow Jones Index Today: DIA Stock Climbs Higher on Healthcare, Communication Services Comeback - TipRanks.com
- Verizon’s $20 billion Frontier acquisition gets FCC nod
- Verizon ending DEI programs as it seeks US approval for Frontier deal
- Verizon ending DEI programs as it seeks US approval for Frontier deal
Range quotidien
37.13 37.35
Range Annuel
33.71 37.81
- Clôture Précédente
- 37.33
- Ouverture
- 37.33
- Bid
- 37.20
- Ask
- 37.50
- Plus Bas
- 37.13
- Plus Haut
- 37.35
- Volume
- 4.964 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.35%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.27%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 3.74%
- Changement Annuel
- 4.76%
20 septembre, samedi