FOUR: Shift4 Payments Inc Class A
86.82 USD 0.49 (0.57%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FOUR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.57%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 85.79, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 88.50.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Shift4 Payments Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FOUR News
- PAGS or FOUR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology 2025 Transcript
- Shift4 Payments en la Conferencia de Goldman Sachs: Perspectivas de Crecimiento Estratégico
- Shift4 Payments en conferencia de Goldman Sachs: Perspectivas de crecimiento
- Shift4 Payments at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Exclusive-Starboard nominates four to BILL Holdings board, including partner Peter Feld, sources say
- Stablecoin Has Arrived. Has The Payments Revolution Begun?
- Fintech Competition Intensifies: Is FI's Market Share Threatened?
- Shift4: Shifting Into High Gear As It Integrates A Significant Acquisition
- PAGS vs. FOUR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Jack Henry & Associates: Shares Aren't As Cheap As I Would Like Them To Be (NASDAQ:JKHY)
- Shift4 at Susquehanna Conference: Global Blue Integration Focus
- Shift4 Payments shares jump as founder Isaacman buys stock
- Jeff Bezos's Company Opens Space Tourism To Bitcoin Payments - Here's How to Book Your Rocket Ride - Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest (ARCA:BTC)
- PAGS or FOUR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Shift4 and Blue Origin enable crypto payments for space flights
- Blue Origin accepts crypto payments for New Shepard spaceflights
- Shift4 Payments: Keep Buying The Dip And Do Not Look Back (NYSE:FOUR)
- Stock Market Rises In Range; Palantir, AMD, Shopify Lead Huge Earnings Movers: Weekly Review
- Wasatch Small Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WMCVX)
- Wasatch Core Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WGROX)
- Shift4 Payments stock price target lowered to $100 at KBW on growth clarity concerns
- AMD To Rally More Than 20%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
- Goldman Sachs reinstates Shift4 Payments stock with Buy rating
Rango diario
85.79 88.50
Rango anual
68.09 126.65
- Cierres anteriores
- 86.33
- Open
- 86.70
- Bid
- 86.82
- Ask
- 87.12
- Low
- 85.79
- High
- 88.50
- Volumen
- 3.035 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.57%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.43%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 6.67%
- Cambio anual
- -2.89%
