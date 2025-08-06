Moedas / FOUR
FOUR: Shift4 Payments Inc Class A
86.54 USD 0.28 (0.32%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FOUR para hoje mudou para -0.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 86.25 e o mais alto foi 87.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Shift4 Payments Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
86.25 87.75
Faixa anual
68.09 126.65
- Fechamento anterior
- 86.82
- Open
- 87.57
- Bid
- 86.54
- Ask
- 86.84
- Low
- 86.25
- High
- 87.75
- Volume
- 1.376 K
- Mudança diária
- -0.32%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.75%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.33%
- Mudança anual
- -3.20%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh