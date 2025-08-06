QuotazioniSezioni
FOUR: Shift4 Payments Inc Class A

86.90 USD 0.57 (0.66%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FOUR ha avuto una variazione del 0.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 85.84 e ad un massimo di 87.68.

Segui le dinamiche di Shift4 Payments Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
85.84 87.68
Intervallo Annuale
68.09 126.65
Chiusura Precedente
86.33
Apertura
86.96
Bid
86.90
Ask
87.20
Minimo
85.84
Massimo
87.68
Volume
2.173 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.66%
Variazione Mensile
-1.34%
Variazione Semestrale
6.77%
Variazione Annuale
-2.80%
