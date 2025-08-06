Valute / FOUR
FOUR: Shift4 Payments Inc Class A
86.90 USD 0.57 (0.66%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FOUR ha avuto una variazione del 0.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 85.84 e ad un massimo di 87.68.
Segui le dinamiche di Shift4 Payments Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
85.84 87.68
Intervallo Annuale
68.09 126.65
- Chiusura Precedente
- 86.33
- Apertura
- 86.96
- Bid
- 86.90
- Ask
- 87.20
- Minimo
- 85.84
- Massimo
- 87.68
- Volume
- 2.173 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.34%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 6.77%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.80%
21 settembre, domenica