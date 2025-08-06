QuotesSections
FOUR
FOUR: Shift4 Payments Inc Class A

86.33 USD 0.37 (0.43%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FOUR exchange rate has changed by 0.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.75 and at a high of 86.54.

Follow Shift4 Payments Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FOUR News

Daily Range
84.75 86.54
Year Range
68.09 126.65
Previous Close
85.96
Open
85.08
Bid
86.33
Ask
86.63
Low
84.75
High
86.54
Volume
1.720 K
Daily Change
0.43%
Month Change
-1.99%
6 Months Change
6.07%
Year Change
-3.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%