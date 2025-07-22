CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / DINO
Volver a Acciones

DINO: HF Sinclair Corporation

52.62 USD 0.07 (0.13%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de DINO de hoy ha cambiado un -0.13%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 51.75, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 52.99.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas HF Sinclair Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DINO News

Rango diario
51.75 52.99
Rango anual
24.66 53.33
Cierres anteriores
52.69
Open
52.55
Bid
52.62
Ask
52.92
Low
51.75
High
52.99
Volumen
3.619 K
Cambio diario
-0.13%
Cambio mensual
3.60%
Cambio a 6 meses
60.28%
Cambio anual
19.10%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B