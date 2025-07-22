Divisas / DINO
DINO: HF Sinclair Corporation
52.62 USD 0.07 (0.13%)
Sector: Energía Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de DINO de hoy ha cambiado un -0.13%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 51.75, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 52.99.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas HF Sinclair Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
51.75 52.99
Rango anual
24.66 53.33
- Cierres anteriores
- 52.69
- Open
- 52.55
- Bid
- 52.62
- Ask
- 52.92
- Low
- 51.75
- High
- 52.99
- Volumen
- 3.619 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.13%
- Cambio mensual
- 3.60%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 60.28%
- Cambio anual
- 19.10%
