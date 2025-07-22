CotationsSections
DINO: HF Sinclair Corporation

52.50 USD 0.60 (1.13%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de DINO a changé de -1.13% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 52.01 et à un maximum de 52.78.

Suivez la dynamique HF Sinclair Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
52.01 52.78
Range Annuel
24.66 53.33
Clôture Précédente
53.10
Ouverture
52.47
Bid
52.50
Ask
52.80
Plus Bas
52.01
Plus Haut
52.78
Volume
2.750 K
Changement quotidien
-1.13%
Changement Mensuel
3.37%
Changement à 6 Mois
59.91%
Changement Annuel
18.83%
