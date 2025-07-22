Devises / DINO
DINO: HF Sinclair Corporation
52.50 USD 0.60 (1.13%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DINO a changé de -1.13% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 52.01 et à un maximum de 52.78.
Suivez la dynamique HF Sinclair Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
DINO Nouvelles
Range quotidien
52.01 52.78
Range Annuel
24.66 53.33
- Clôture Précédente
- 53.10
- Ouverture
- 52.47
- Bid
- 52.50
- Ask
- 52.80
- Plus Bas
- 52.01
- Plus Haut
- 52.78
- Volume
- 2.750 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.13%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.37%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 59.91%
- Changement Annuel
- 18.83%
