통화 / DINO
DINO: HF Sinclair Corporation
52.50 USD 0.60 (1.13%)
부문: 에너지 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
DINO 환율이 오늘 -1.13%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 52.01이고 고가는 52.78이었습니다.
HF Sinclair Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
52.01 52.78
년간 변동
24.66 53.33
- 이전 종가
- 53.10
- 시가
- 52.47
- Bid
- 52.50
- Ask
- 52.80
- 저가
- 52.01
- 고가
- 52.78
- 볼륨
- 2.750 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.13%
- 월 변동
- 3.37%
- 6개월 변동
- 59.91%
- 년간 변동율
- 18.83%
