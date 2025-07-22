货币 / DINO
DINO: HF Sinclair Corporation
52.69 USD 1.06 (2.05%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DINO汇率已更改2.05%。当日，交易品种以低点51.75和高点53.33进行交易。
关注HF Sinclair Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DINO新闻
- HF Sinclair股价触及52周高点53.15美元
- Hf sinclair corp stock hits 52-week high at 53.15 USD
- HF Sinclair Corp stock hits 52-week high at $52.87
- HF Sinclair Corp stock hits 52-week high at 49.79 USD
- HF Sinclair stock price target raised to $58 from $51 at UBS
- HF Sinclair announces pricing terms for cash tender offer of notes
- Goldman Sachs raises HF Sinclair stock price target to $54 on favorable outlook
- 5 Stocks Ben Graham Might Buy, If He Were Alive Today
- HF Sinclair launches cash tender offer for senior notes due 2026, 2027
- HF Sinclair stock price target raised to $52 from $50 at Mizuho on refining strength
- HF Sinclair EVP Pompa sells $467k in shares
- 5 Broker-Loved Stocks to Monitor Closely Amid Volatility
- HF Sinclair (DINO) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Microsoft, Meta, Comcast and Biogen rise premarket; Qualcomm falls
- HF Sinclair beats Q2 earnings expectations on higher refining margins
- HF Sinclair beats second-quarter profit estimates on higher refining margins
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in HF Sinclair Stock?
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Phillips 66 (PSX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HF Sinclair (DINO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Exclusive-In rare move, California steps in to find buyer for Valero refinery to avoid closure, sources say
- Longleaf Partners Global Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (LLGLX)
- Longleaf Partners Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (LLPFX)
- HF Sinclair stock rating downgraded to Neutral by Piper Sandler
日范围
51.75 53.33
年范围
24.66 53.33
- 前一天收盘价
- 51.63
- 开盘价
- 51.83
- 卖价
- 52.69
- 买价
- 52.99
- 最低价
- 51.75
- 最高价
- 53.33
- 交易量
- 4.078 K
- 日变化
- 2.05%
- 月变化
- 3.74%
- 6个月变化
- 60.49%
- 年变化
- 19.26%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值