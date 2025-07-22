Valute / DINO
DINO: HF Sinclair Corporation
52.50 USD 0.60 (1.13%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DINO ha avuto una variazione del -1.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.01 e ad un massimo di 52.78.
Segui le dinamiche di HF Sinclair Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
52.01 52.78
Intervallo Annuale
24.66 53.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 53.10
- Apertura
- 52.47
- Bid
- 52.50
- Ask
- 52.80
- Minimo
- 52.01
- Massimo
- 52.78
- Volume
- 2.750 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.13%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 59.91%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.83%
20 settembre, sabato