DINO: HF Sinclair Corporation
53.10 USD 0.48 (0.91%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
DINOの今日の為替レートは、0.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり52.06の安値と53.23の高値で取引されました。
HF Sinclair Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
52.06 53.23
1年のレンジ
24.66 53.33
- 以前の終値
- 52.62
- 始値
- 53.00
- 買値
- 53.10
- 買値
- 53.40
- 安値
- 52.06
- 高値
- 53.23
- 出来高
- 3.720 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.91%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 4.55%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 61.74%
- 1年の変化
- 20.19%
