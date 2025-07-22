クォートセクション
通貨 / DINO
DINO: HF Sinclair Corporation

53.10 USD 0.48 (0.91%)
セクター: エネルギー ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

DINOの今日の為替レートは、0.91%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり52.06の安値と53.23の高値で取引されました。

HF Sinclair Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
52.06 53.23
1年のレンジ
24.66 53.33
以前の終値
52.62
始値
53.00
買値
53.10
買値
53.40
安値
52.06
高値
53.23
出来高
3.720 K
1日の変化
0.91%
1ヶ月の変化
4.55%
6ヶ月の変化
61.74%
1年の変化
20.19%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K