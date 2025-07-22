FiyatlarBölümler
DINO: HF Sinclair Corporation

52.50 USD 0.60 (1.13%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

DINO fiyatı bugün -1.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 52.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 52.78 aralığında işlem gördü.

HF Sinclair Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DINO haberleri

Günlük aralık
52.01 52.78
Yıllık aralık
24.66 53.33
Önceki kapanış
53.10
Açılış
52.47
Satış
52.50
Alış
52.80
Düşük
52.01
Yüksek
52.78
Hacim
2.750 K
Günlük değişim
-1.13%
Aylık değişim
3.37%
6 aylık değişim
59.91%
Yıllık değişim
18.83%
21 Eylül, Pazar