Dövizler / DINO
DINO: HF Sinclair Corporation
52.50 USD 0.60 (1.13%)
Sektör: Enerji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
DINO fiyatı bugün -1.13% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 52.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 52.78 aralığında işlem gördü.
HF Sinclair Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
DINO haberleri
Günlük aralık
52.01 52.78
Yıllık aralık
24.66 53.33
- Önceki kapanış
- 53.10
- Açılış
- 52.47
- Satış
- 52.50
- Alış
- 52.80
- Düşük
- 52.01
- Yüksek
- 52.78
- Hacim
- 2.750 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.13%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.37%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 59.91%
- Yıllık değişim
- 18.83%
21 Eylül, Pazar