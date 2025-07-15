Currencies / DINO
DINO: HF Sinclair Corporation
52.50 USD 0.87 (1.69%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
DINO exchange rate has changed by 1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.75 and at a high of 53.33.
Follow HF Sinclair Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
51.75 53.33
Year Range
24.66 53.33
- Previous Close
- 51.63
- Open
- 51.83
- Bid
- 52.50
- Ask
- 52.80
- Low
- 51.75
- High
- 53.33
- Volume
- 2.312 K
- Daily Change
- 1.69%
- Month Change
- 3.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 59.91%
- Year Change
- 18.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%