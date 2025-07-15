QuotesSections
DINO
DINO: HF Sinclair Corporation

52.50 USD 0.87 (1.69%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DINO exchange rate has changed by 1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.75 and at a high of 53.33.

Follow HF Sinclair Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
51.75 53.33
Year Range
24.66 53.33
Previous Close
51.63
Open
51.83
Bid
52.50
Ask
52.80
Low
51.75
High
53.33
Volume
2.312 K
Daily Change
1.69%
Month Change
3.37%
6 Months Change
59.91%
Year Change
18.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%