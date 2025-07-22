Moedas / DINO
DINO: HF Sinclair Corporation
52.63 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DINO para hoje mudou para 0.02%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 52.24 e o mais alto foi 53.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas HF Sinclair Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
52.24 53.00
Faixa anual
24.66 53.33
- Fechamento anterior
- 52.62
- Open
- 53.00
- Bid
- 52.63
- Ask
- 52.93
- Low
- 52.24
- High
- 53.00
- Volume
- 116
- Mudança diária
- 0.02%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.62%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 60.31%
- Mudança anual
- 19.13%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh