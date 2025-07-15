Währungen / DINO
DINO: HF Sinclair Corporation
53.10 USD 0.48 (0.91%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von DINO hat sich für heute um 0.91% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 52.06 bis zu einem Hoch von 53.23 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die HF Sinclair Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
DINO News
- Hf sinclair corp stock hits 52-week high at 53.15 USD
- HF Sinclair Corp stock hits 52-week high at $52.87
- HF Sinclair Corp stock hits 52-week high at 49.79 USD
- HF Sinclair stock price target raised to $58 from $51 at UBS
- HF Sinclair announces pricing terms for cash tender offer of notes
- Goldman Sachs raises HF Sinclair stock price target to $54 on favorable outlook
- 5 Stocks Ben Graham Might Buy, If He Were Alive Today
- HF Sinclair launches cash tender offer for senior notes due 2026, 2027
- HF Sinclair stock price target raised to $52 from $50 at Mizuho on refining strength
- HF Sinclair EVP Pompa sells $467k in shares
- 5 Broker-Loved Stocks to Monitor Closely Amid Volatility
- HF Sinclair (DINO) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Microsoft, Meta, Comcast and Biogen rise premarket; Qualcomm falls
- HF Sinclair beats Q2 earnings expectations on higher refining margins
- HF Sinclair beats second-quarter profit estimates on higher refining margins
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in HF Sinclair Stock?
- Par Petroleum (PARR) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Phillips 66 (PSX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HF Sinclair (DINO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Exclusive-In rare move, California steps in to find buyer for Valero refinery to avoid closure, sources say
- Longleaf Partners Global Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (LLGLX)
- Longleaf Partners Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (LLPFX)
- HF Sinclair stock rating downgraded to Neutral by Piper Sandler
- HF Sinclair stock price target raised to $53 from $43 at Piper Sandler
Tagesspanne
52.06 53.23
Jahresspanne
24.66 53.33
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 52.62
- Eröffnung
- 53.00
- Bid
- 53.10
- Ask
- 53.40
- Tief
- 52.06
- Hoch
- 53.23
- Volumen
- 3.720 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.91%
- Monatsänderung
- 4.55%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 61.74%
- Jahresänderung
- 20.19%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K