DINO: HF Sinclair Corporation

53.10 USD 0.48 (0.91%)
Sektor: Energie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von DINO hat sich für heute um 0.91% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 52.06 bis zu einem Hoch von 53.23 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die HF Sinclair Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
52.06 53.23
Jahresspanne
24.66 53.33
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
52.62
Eröffnung
53.00
Bid
53.10
Ask
53.40
Tief
52.06
Hoch
53.23
Volumen
3.720 K
Tagesänderung
0.91%
Monatsänderung
4.55%
6-Monatsänderung
61.74%
Jahresänderung
20.19%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K