CTGO: Contango ORE Inc
23.65 USD 0.69 (3.01%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CTGO de hoy ha cambiado un 3.01%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 22.83, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 24.70.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Contango ORE Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
CTGO News
- Contango Ore CFO Clark sells $61,124 in shares
- Shortz Richard sells Contango ORE (CTGO) shares for $698,802
- Contango ORE Q2 2025 slides: Alaska gold portfolio drives peer-leading cash flow
- Contango Ore Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
- Bear of the Day: Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- Is Contango ORE, Inc. (CTGO) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Contango receives $21 million distribution from Peak Gold JV
- Contango Announces Production of 15,700 ounces of Gold and Anticipated $20.0 Million Cash Distribution from the Second Peak Gold JV Campaign of 2025
- Contango ORE announces 2025 annual meeting results
- Earnings call transcript: Contango ORE reports Q1 2025 loss amid hedge losses
- Contango Ore Q1 2025 slides: Alaska gold production ramps up, costs remain competitive
- Contango Announces $19.3 Million in Income from Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
- Contango Ore, Inc. (CTGO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Contango Ore: A Compelling Contrarian Opportunity (NYSE:CTGO)
Rango diario
22.83 24.70
Rango anual
8.85 24.70
- Cierres anteriores
- 22.96
- Open
- 22.83
- Bid
- 23.65
- Ask
- 23.95
- Low
- 22.83
- High
- 24.70
- Volumen
- 398
- Cambio diario
- 3.01%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.55%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 135.79%
- Cambio anual
- 21.97%
