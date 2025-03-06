통화 / CTGO
CTGO: Contango ORE Inc
23.81 USD 0.09 (0.38%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CTGO 환율이 오늘 -0.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.73이고 고가는 24.85이었습니다.
Contango ORE Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
CTGO News
- Contango Ore CFO Clark sells $61,124 in shares
- Shortz Richard sells Contango ORE (CTGO) shares for $698,802
- Contango ORE Q2 2025 slides: Alaska gold portfolio drives peer-leading cash flow
- Contango Ore Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
- Bear of the Day: Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- Is Contango ORE, Inc. (CTGO) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Contango receives $21 million distribution from Peak Gold JV
- Contango Announces Production of 15,700 ounces of Gold and Anticipated $20.0 Million Cash Distribution from the Second Peak Gold JV Campaign of 2025
- Contango ORE announces 2025 annual meeting results
- Earnings call transcript: Contango ORE reports Q1 2025 loss amid hedge losses
- Contango Ore Q1 2025 slides: Alaska gold production ramps up, costs remain competitive
- Contango Announces $19.3 Million in Income from Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
- Contango Ore, Inc. (CTGO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Contango Ore: A Compelling Contrarian Opportunity (NYSE:CTGO)
일일 변동 비율
23.73 24.85
년간 변동
8.85 24.85
- 이전 종가
- 23.90
- 시가
- 24.19
- Bid
- 23.81
- Ask
- 24.11
- 저가
- 23.73
- 고가
- 24.85
- 볼륨
- 753
- 일일 변동
- -0.38%
- 월 변동
- 8.28%
- 6개월 변동
- 137.39%
- 년간 변동율
- 22.80%
20 9월, 토요일