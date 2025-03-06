通貨 / CTGO
CTGO: Contango ORE Inc
23.90 USD 0.25 (1.06%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
CTGOの今日の為替レートは、1.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.04の安値と24.23の高値で取引されました。
Contango ORE Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CTGO News
- Contango Ore CFO Clark sells $61,124 in shares
- Shortz Richard sells Contango ORE (CTGO) shares for $698,802
- Contango ORE Q2 2025 slides: Alaska gold portfolio drives peer-leading cash flow
- Contango Ore Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
- Bear of the Day: Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- Is Contango ORE, Inc. (CTGO) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Contango receives $21 million distribution from Peak Gold JV
- Contango Announces Production of 15,700 ounces of Gold and Anticipated $20.0 Million Cash Distribution from the Second Peak Gold JV Campaign of 2025
- Contango ORE announces 2025 annual meeting results
- Earnings call transcript: Contango ORE reports Q1 2025 loss amid hedge losses
- Contango Ore Q1 2025 slides: Alaska gold production ramps up, costs remain competitive
- Contango Announces $19.3 Million in Income from Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
- Contango Ore, Inc. (CTGO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Contango Ore: A Compelling Contrarian Opportunity (NYSE:CTGO)
1日のレンジ
23.04 24.23
1年のレンジ
8.85 24.70
- 以前の終値
- 23.65
- 始値
- 23.37
- 買値
- 23.90
- 買値
- 24.20
- 安値
- 23.04
- 高値
- 24.23
- 出来高
- 261
- 1日の変化
- 1.06%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 8.69%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 138.29%
- 1年の変化
- 23.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K