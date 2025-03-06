クォートセクション
通貨 / CTGO
CTGO: Contango ORE Inc

23.90 USD 0.25 (1.06%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

CTGOの今日の為替レートは、1.06%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.04の安値と24.23の高値で取引されました。

Contango ORE Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
23.04 24.23
1年のレンジ
8.85 24.70
以前の終値
23.65
始値
23.37
買値
23.90
買値
24.20
安値
23.04
高値
24.23
出来高
261
1日の変化
1.06%
1ヶ月の変化
8.69%
6ヶ月の変化
138.29%
1年の変化
23.26%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K