CTGO: Contango ORE Inc
22.96 USD 1.03 (4.29%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
CTGO exchange rate has changed by -4.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.84 and at a high of 24.30.
Follow Contango ORE Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
CTGO News
- Contango Ore CFO Clark sells $61,124 in shares
- Shortz Richard sells Contango ORE (CTGO) shares for $698,802
- Contango ORE Q2 2025 slides: Alaska gold portfolio drives peer-leading cash flow
- Contango Ore Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect?
- Bear of the Day: Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- Is Contango ORE, Inc. (CTGO) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Contango receives $21 million distribution from Peak Gold JV
- Contango Announces Production of 15,700 ounces of Gold and Anticipated $20.0 Million Cash Distribution from the Second Peak Gold JV Campaign of 2025
- Contango ORE announces 2025 annual meeting results
- Earnings call transcript: Contango ORE reports Q1 2025 loss amid hedge losses
- Contango Ore Q1 2025 slides: Alaska gold production ramps up, costs remain competitive
- Contango Announces $19.3 Million in Income from Operations for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
- Contango Ore, Inc. (CTGO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Contango Ore: A Compelling Contrarian Opportunity (NYSE:CTGO)
Daily Range
22.84 24.30
Year Range
8.85 24.30
- Previous Close
- 23.99
- Open
- 24.18
- Bid
- 22.96
- Ask
- 23.26
- Low
- 22.84
- High
- 24.30
- Volume
- 224
- Daily Change
- -4.29%
- Month Change
- 4.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 128.91%
- Year Change
- 18.41%
