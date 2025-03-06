QuotesSections
Currencies / CTGO
CTGO: Contango ORE Inc

22.96 USD 1.03 (4.29%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CTGO exchange rate has changed by -4.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.84 and at a high of 24.30.

Daily Range
22.84 24.30
Year Range
8.85 24.30
Previous Close
23.99
Open
24.18
Bid
22.96
Ask
23.26
Low
22.84
High
24.30
Volume
224
Daily Change
-4.29%
Month Change
4.41%
6 Months Change
128.91%
Year Change
18.41%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%