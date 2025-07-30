Divisas / BHB
BHB: Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc
31.84 USD 0.21 (0.66%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BHB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.66%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 31.11, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 32.74.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
BHB News
Rango diario
31.11 32.74
Rango anual
26.43 38.43
- Cierres anteriores
- 31.63
- Open
- 31.11
- Bid
- 31.84
- Ask
- 32.14
- Low
- 31.11
- High
- 32.74
- Volumen
- 135
- Cambio diario
- 0.66%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.00%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 8.59%
- Cambio anual
- 4.22%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B