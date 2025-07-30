Devises / BHB
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
BHB: Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc
31.47 USD 1.23 (3.76%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de BHB a changé de -3.76% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 31.18 et à un maximum de 32.36.
Suivez la dynamique Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BHB Nouvelles
- Implied Volatility Surging for Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Options
- Why Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- After Golden Cross, Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 29th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 29th
- All You Need to Know About Bar Harbor (BHB) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 27th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 25th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 25th
- Bar Harbor Bankshares: Earnings Should See A Boost From M&A (NYSE:BHB)
- Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Could Be a Great Choice
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 11th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 7th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
- Piper Sandler upgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares stock rating to Overweight
- 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Range quotidien
31.18 32.36
Range Annuel
26.43 38.43
- Clôture Précédente
- 32.70
- Ouverture
- 32.30
- Bid
- 31.47
- Ask
- 31.77
- Plus Bas
- 31.18
- Plus Haut
- 32.36
- Volume
- 189
- Changement quotidien
- -3.76%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.16%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 7.33%
- Changement Annuel
- 3.01%
20 septembre, samedi