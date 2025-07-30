Valute / BHB
BHB: Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc
31.47 USD 1.23 (3.76%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BHB ha avuto una variazione del -3.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.18 e ad un massimo di 32.36.
Segui le dinamiche di Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
BHB News
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.18 32.36
Intervallo Annuale
26.43 38.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 32.70
- Apertura
- 32.30
- Bid
- 31.47
- Ask
- 31.77
- Minimo
- 31.18
- Massimo
- 32.36
- Volume
- 189
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.16%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.01%
20 settembre, sabato