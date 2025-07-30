货币 / BHB
BHB: Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc
31.63 USD 0.64 (1.98%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日BHB汇率已更改-1.98%。当日，交易品种以低点31.41和高点32.01进行交易。
关注Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BHB新闻
- Implied Volatility Surging for Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Options
- Why Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 11th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- After Golden Cross, Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 29th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 29th
- All You Need to Know About Bar Harbor (BHB) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 27th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 27th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 25th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 25th
- Bar Harbor Bankshares: Earnings Should See A Boost From M&A (NYSE:BHB)
- Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Could Be a Great Choice
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 11th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 7th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 7th
- 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Maximize Your Retirement Income
- Piper Sandler upgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares stock rating to Overweight
- 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
日范围
31.41 32.01
年范围
26.43 38.43
- 前一天收盘价
- 32.27
- 开盘价
- 32.00
- 卖价
- 31.63
- 买价
- 31.93
- 最低价
- 31.41
- 最高价
- 32.01
- 交易量
- 107
- 日变化
- -1.98%
- 月变化
- -0.66%
- 6个月变化
- 7.88%
- 年变化
- 3.54%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值