BHB: Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc
32.70 USD 0.86 (2.70%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BHBの今日の為替レートは、2.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.32の安値と32.72の高値で取引されました。
Bar Harbor Bankshares Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
31.32 32.72
1年のレンジ
26.43 38.43
- 以前の終値
- 31.84
- 始値
- 31.32
- 買値
- 32.70
- 買値
- 33.00
- 安値
- 31.32
- 高値
- 32.72
- 出来高
- 97
- 1日の変化
- 2.70%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.70%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.53%
- 1年の変化
- 7.04%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K