BHB: Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc

32.70 USD 0.86 (2.70%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BHBの今日の為替レートは、2.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.32の安値と32.72の高値で取引されました。

Bar Harbor Bankshares Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

BHB News

1日のレンジ
31.32 32.72
1年のレンジ
26.43 38.43
以前の終値
31.84
始値
31.32
買値
32.70
買値
33.00
安値
31.32
高値
32.72
出来高
97
1日の変化
2.70%
1ヶ月の変化
2.70%
6ヶ月の変化
11.53%
1年の変化
7.04%
