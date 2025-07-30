Moedas / BHB
BHB: Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc
32.41 USD 0.57 (1.79%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BHB para hoje mudou para 1.79%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 31.32 e o mais alto foi 32.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
BHB Notícias
Faixa diária
31.32 32.55
Faixa anual
26.43 38.43
- Fechamento anterior
- 31.84
- Open
- 31.32
- Bid
- 32.41
- Ask
- 32.71
- Low
- 31.32
- High
- 32.55
- Volume
- 41
- Mudança diária
- 1.79%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.79%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 10.54%
- Mudança anual
- 6.09%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh