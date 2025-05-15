CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / BEKE
BEKE: KE Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (each representing t

20.40 USD 0.41 (2.05%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de BEKE de hoy ha cambiado un 2.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 20.04, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 20.98.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas KE Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (each representing t. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Rango diario
20.04 20.98
Rango anual
16.05 26.05
Cierres anteriores
19.99
Open
20.29
Bid
20.40
Ask
20.70
Low
20.04
High
20.98
Volumen
16.002 K
Cambio diario
2.05%
Cambio mensual
14.35%
Cambio a 6 meses
0.44%
Cambio anual
0.89%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B