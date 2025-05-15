Divisas / BEKE
BEKE: KE Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (each representing t
20.40 USD 0.41 (2.05%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BEKE de hoy ha cambiado un 2.05%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 20.04, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 20.98.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas KE Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (each representing t. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
BEKE News
- Uber, Avago slide while American Express gains among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Chinese Tech Stocks Rally as Beijing Tells Firms To Stop Buying Nvidia's AI Chips
- Tracking David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- KE Holdings stock price target lowered to $22 by Jefferies on softer industry trends
- KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NIO, Xpeng among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- KE Holdings Q2 revenue rises, beats EPS estimates
- Ke Hldg earnings beat by ¥0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- NVIDIA, Webull, IREN And More Retail Trader Favorites Report Q2 - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- KE Holdings stock price target lowered to $25 from $33 at Barclays
- Bridgewater Retreats From China, Shifts Billions Into US Mega-Cap Tech - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)
- Is It Too Late To Buy Technology?
- Baron Emerging Markets Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Artisan Developing World Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- These names are UBS’s top picks in the global real estate sector
- KE Holdings Stock: Flywheel In Motion, Macro In Question (NYSE:BEKE)
- Dalu International: An IPO Could Take Dalu Far Beyond Chengdu (Pending:DLHZ)
- This Caterpillar Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday - KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)
- UBS lifts KE Holdings stock rating, targets $23 on business turnaround
- KE Holdings reports Q1 2025 unaudited results
- Morgan Stanley cuts KE Holdings target to $24, maintains Overweight
- BEKE's Q1 Revenue Soars 42%, Transaction Value Surges 34% as China's Housing Market Stabilizes - KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE)
- KE Holdings beats estimates, but shares slip on mixed outlook
- Ke Hldg earnings beat by ¥0.20, revenue topped estimates
Rango diario
20.04 20.98
Rango anual
16.05 26.05
- Cierres anteriores
- 19.99
- Open
- 20.29
- Bid
- 20.40
- Ask
- 20.70
- Low
- 20.04
- High
- 20.98
- Volumen
- 16.002 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.05%
- Cambio mensual
- 14.35%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.44%
- Cambio anual
- 0.89%
