BEKE: KE Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (each representing t
20.07 USD 0.33 (1.62%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BEKEの今日の為替レートは、-1.62%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.78の安値と20.17の高値で取引されました。
KE Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (each representing tダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
19.78 20.17
1年のレンジ
16.05 26.05
- 以前の終値
- 20.40
- 始値
- 20.10
- 買値
- 20.07
- 買値
- 20.37
- 安値
- 19.78
- 高値
- 20.17
- 出来高
- 6.942 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.62%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.50%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.18%
- 1年の変化
- -0.74%
