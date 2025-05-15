QuotazioniSezioni
BEKE: KE Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (each representing t

19.76 USD 0.31 (1.54%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BEKE ha avuto una variazione del -1.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.76 e ad un massimo di 20.02.

Segui le dinamiche di KE Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (each representing t. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.76 20.02
Intervallo Annuale
16.05 26.05
Chiusura Precedente
20.07
Apertura
19.99
Bid
19.76
Ask
20.06
Minimo
19.76
Massimo
20.02
Volume
5.330 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.54%
Variazione Mensile
10.76%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.71%
Variazione Annuale
-2.27%
20 settembre, sabato