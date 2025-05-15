Moedas / BEKE
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
BEKE: KE Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (each representing t
20.03 USD 0.37 (1.81%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BEKE para hoje mudou para -1.81%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 19.99 e o mais alto foi 20.17.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas KE Holdings Inc American Depositary Shares (each representing t. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BEKE Notícias
- Uber, Avago slide while American Express gains among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- Chinese Tech Stocks Rally as Beijing Tells Firms To Stop Buying Nvidia's AI Chips
- Tracking David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- KE Holdings stock price target lowered to $22 by Jefferies on softer industry trends
- KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- NIO, Xpeng among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- KE Holdings Q2 revenue rises, beats EPS estimates
- Ke Hldg earnings beat by ¥0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- NVIDIA, Webull, IREN And More Retail Trader Favorites Report Q2 - NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- KE Holdings stock price target lowered to $25 from $33 at Barclays
- Bridgewater Retreats From China, Shifts Billions Into US Mega-Cap Tech - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)
- Is It Too Late To Buy Technology?
- Baron Emerging Markets Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- Artisan Developing World Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- These names are UBS’s top picks in the global real estate sector
- KE Holdings Stock: Flywheel In Motion, Macro In Question (NYSE:BEKE)
- Dalu International: An IPO Could Take Dalu Far Beyond Chengdu (Pending:DLHZ)
- This Caterpillar Analyst Is No Longer Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday - KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE), Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT)
- UBS lifts KE Holdings stock rating, targets $23 on business turnaround
- KE Holdings reports Q1 2025 unaudited results
- Morgan Stanley cuts KE Holdings target to $24, maintains Overweight
- BEKE's Q1 Revenue Soars 42%, Transaction Value Surges 34% as China's Housing Market Stabilizes - KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE)
- KE Holdings beats estimates, but shares slip on mixed outlook
- Ke Hldg earnings beat by ¥0.20, revenue topped estimates
Faixa diária
19.99 20.17
Faixa anual
16.05 26.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 20.40
- Open
- 20.10
- Bid
- 20.03
- Ask
- 20.33
- Low
- 19.99
- High
- 20.17
- Volume
- 331
- Mudança diária
- -1.81%
- Mudança mensal
- 12.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.38%
- Mudança anual
- -0.94%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh