US500M: S&P 500mini

6661.7 USD 50.3 (0.76%)
Sector: Índice Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de US500M de hoy ha cambiado un 0.76%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 6610.3, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6666.1.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas S&P 500mini. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

US500M News

Rango diario
6610.3 6666.1
Rango anual
4799.1 6666.1
Cierres anteriores
6611.4
Open
6610.9
Bid
6661.7
Ask
6664.7
Low
6610.3
High
6666.1
Volumen
10.826 K
Cambio diario
0.76%
Cambio mensual
2.95%
Cambio a 6 meses
18.94%
Cambio anual
15.69%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B