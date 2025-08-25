Divisas / US500M
US500M: S&P 500mini
6661.7 USD 50.3 (0.76%)
Sector: Índice Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de US500M de hoy ha cambiado un 0.76%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 6610.3, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 6666.1.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas S&P 500mini. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
6610.3 6666.1
Rango anual
4799.1 6666.1
- Cierres anteriores
- 6611.4
- Open
- 6610.9
- Bid
- 6661.7
- Ask
- 6664.7
- Low
- 6610.3
- High
- 6666.1
- Volumen
- 10.826 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.76%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.95%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 18.94%
- Cambio anual
- 15.69%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B