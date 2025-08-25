クォートセクション
通貨 / US500M
US500M: S&P 500mini

6639.8 USD 6.3 (0.09%)
セクター: インデックス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

US500Mの今日の為替レートは、-0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6627.6の安値と6653.8の高値で取引されました。

S&P 500miniダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
6627.6 6653.8
1年のレンジ
4799.1 6666.1
以前の終値
6646.1
始値
6645.9
買値
6639.8
買値
6642.8
安値
6627.6
高値
6653.8
出来高
12.446 K
1日の変化
-0.09%
1ヶ月の変化
2.61%
6ヶ月の変化
18.55%
1年の変化
15.31%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K