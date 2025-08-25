通貨 / US500M
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
US500M: S&P 500mini
6639.8 USD 6.3 (0.09%)
セクター: インデックス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
US500Mの今日の為替レートは、-0.09%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6627.6の安値と6653.8の高値で取引されました。
S&P 500miniダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
US500M News
- Here’s the case for equities to ‘explode higher’ in October. Buy any dips along the way, says JPMorgan.
- What the market got wrong in reacting to Powell’s press conference, according to Goldman economist
- The Fed’s cutting while the economy’s growing: Buy more stocks, hold less cash, this bank says
- The hurdles are low for another 10% gain for the S&P 500, says this Wall Street veteran
- The dot-com era’s most celebrated analyst says there will be a big AI bust — he just doesn’t know when
- U.S. stock futures flat ahead of this week’s big Fed meeting
- It’s hard to predict a stock-market top, but two red flags have this analyst eyeing the eject button
- Always trust your first guess: One Wall Street bank is reinstating its bullish S&P 500 target
- Why JPMorgan is warning the Fed rate cut everyone expects could sink stocks
- What investors should expect from stocks after the Fed’s September meeting
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Two Fed nowcasts are producing two entirely different views of economy
- Stock futures edge higher ahead of inflation reports, oil gains after OPEC+ raises output
- Nvidia stock has been in something of a rut. One analyst says the price could double.
- $5,000 gold and other trades that Goldman, JPMorgan say may be coming if the market loses faith in the Fed
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- Gold’s true value is how useless it is to other markets, says this storied hedge fund
- Gold prices hit all-time high on rising uncertainty, while U.S. stock futures little changed
- Yes, rate cuts will be good for stocks. But here’s why it means the Fed will be stimulating an economy that doesn’t need it.
- How Vanguard defends a super-conservative strategy that has proved surprisingly controversial
- No one is expecting a global boom. This former hedge-fund manager says it’s coming and has a way to play it.
- A tax-refund surge is coming. How JPMorgan expects it to shift economy and markets.
- Trump says he has fired Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook
- Small-cap stocks surged on Friday — and now, they’ve finally busted out of a range
1日のレンジ
6627.6 6653.8
1年のレンジ
4799.1 6666.1
- 以前の終値
- 6646.1
- 始値
- 6645.9
- 買値
- 6639.8
- 買値
- 6642.8
- 安値
- 6627.6
- 高値
- 6653.8
- 出来高
- 12.446 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.09%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.55%
- 1年の変化
- 15.31%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K