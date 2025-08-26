FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / US500M
US500M: S&P 500mini

6664.9 USD 18.8 (0.28%)
Sektör: Endeks Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

US500M fiyatı bugün 0.28% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 6627.6 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 6676.2 aralığında işlem gördü.

S&P 500mini hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
6627.6 6676.2
Yıllık aralık
4799.1 6676.2
Önceki kapanış
6646.1
Açılış
6645.9
Satış
6664.9
Alış
6667.9
Düşük
6627.6
Yüksek
6676.2
Hacim
55.910 K
Günlük değişim
0.28%
Aylık değişim
3.00%
6 aylık değişim
18.99%
Yıllık değişim
15.75%
21 Eylül, Pazar