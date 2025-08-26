Dövizler / US500M
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
US500M: S&P 500mini
6664.9 USD 18.8 (0.28%)
Sektör: Endeks Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
US500M fiyatı bugün 0.28% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 6627.6 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 6676.2 aralığında işlem gördü.
S&P 500mini hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
US500M haberleri
- How Tesla’s metamorphosis may see its stock surge to $3,000 in just 10 years
- Here’s the case for equities to ‘explode higher’ in October. Buy any dips along the way, says JPMorgan.
- What the market got wrong in reacting to Powell’s press conference, according to Goldman economist
- The Fed’s cutting while the economy’s growing: Buy more stocks, hold less cash, this bank says
- The hurdles are low for another 10% gain for the S&P 500, says this Wall Street veteran
- The dot-com era’s most celebrated analyst says there will be a big AI bust — he just doesn’t know when
- U.S. stock futures flat ahead of this week’s big Fed meeting
- It’s hard to predict a stock-market top, but two red flags have this analyst eyeing the eject button
- Always trust your first guess: One Wall Street bank is reinstating its bullish S&P 500 target
- Why JPMorgan is warning the Fed rate cut everyone expects could sink stocks
- What investors should expect from stocks after the Fed’s September meeting
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Two Fed nowcasts are producing two entirely different views of economy
- Stock futures edge higher ahead of inflation reports, oil gains after OPEC+ raises output
- Nvidia stock has been in something of a rut. One analyst says the price could double.
- $5,000 gold and other trades that Goldman, JPMorgan say may be coming if the market loses faith in the Fed
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- Gold’s true value is how useless it is to other markets, says this storied hedge fund
- Gold prices hit all-time high on rising uncertainty, while U.S. stock futures little changed
- Yes, rate cuts will be good for stocks. But here’s why it means the Fed will be stimulating an economy that doesn’t need it.
- How Vanguard defends a super-conservative strategy that has proved surprisingly controversial
- No one is expecting a global boom. This former hedge-fund manager says it’s coming and has a way to play it.
- A tax-refund surge is coming. How JPMorgan expects it to shift economy and markets.
- Trump says he has fired Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook
Günlük aralık
6627.6 6676.2
Yıllık aralık
4799.1 6676.2
- Önceki kapanış
- 6646.1
- Açılış
- 6645.9
- Satış
- 6664.9
- Alış
- 6667.9
- Düşük
- 6627.6
- Yüksek
- 6676.2
- Hacim
- 55.910 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.28%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.00%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 18.99%
- Yıllık değişim
- 15.75%
21 Eylül, Pazar