Valute / US500M
US500M: S&P 500mini
6664.9 USD 18.8 (0.28%)
Settore: Indice Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio US500M ha avuto una variazione del 0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6627.6 e ad un massimo di 6676.2.
Segui le dinamiche di S&P 500mini. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6627.6 6676.2
Intervallo Annuale
4799.1 6676.2
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6646.1
- Apertura
- 6645.9
- Bid
- 6664.9
- Ask
- 6667.9
- Minimo
- 6627.6
- Massimo
- 6676.2
- Volume
- 55.910 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.00%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.99%
- Variazione Annuale
- 15.75%
21 settembre, domenica