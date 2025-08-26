Währungen / US500M
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
US500M: S&P 500mini
6664.3 USD 18.2 (0.27%)
Sektor: Stichwortverzeichnis Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von US500M hat sich für heute um 0.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6627.6 bis zu einem Hoch von 6665.4 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die S&P 500mini-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
US500M News
- How Tesla’s metamorphosis may see its stock surge to $3,000 in just 10 years
- Here’s the case for equities to ‘explode higher’ in October. Buy any dips along the way, says JPMorgan.
- What the market got wrong in reacting to Powell’s press conference, according to Goldman economist
- The Fed’s cutting while the economy’s growing: Buy more stocks, hold less cash, this bank says
- The hurdles are low for another 10% gain for the S&P 500, says this Wall Street veteran
- The dot-com era’s most celebrated analyst says there will be a big AI bust — he just doesn’t know when
- U.S. stock futures flat ahead of this week’s big Fed meeting
- It’s hard to predict a stock-market top, but two red flags have this analyst eyeing the eject button
- Always trust your first guess: One Wall Street bank is reinstating its bullish S&P 500 target
- Why JPMorgan is warning the Fed rate cut everyone expects could sink stocks
- What investors should expect from stocks after the Fed’s September meeting
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Two Fed nowcasts are producing two entirely different views of economy
- Stock futures edge higher ahead of inflation reports, oil gains after OPEC+ raises output
- Nvidia stock has been in something of a rut. One analyst says the price could double.
- $5,000 gold and other trades that Goldman, JPMorgan say may be coming if the market loses faith in the Fed
- The companies where investors have the highest hopes and dreams have some predictable, and surprising, results
- Gold’s true value is how useless it is to other markets, says this storied hedge fund
- Gold prices hit all-time high on rising uncertainty, while U.S. stock futures little changed
- Yes, rate cuts will be good for stocks. But here’s why it means the Fed will be stimulating an economy that doesn’t need it.
- How Vanguard defends a super-conservative strategy that has proved surprisingly controversial
- No one is expecting a global boom. This former hedge-fund manager says it’s coming and has a way to play it.
- A tax-refund surge is coming. How JPMorgan expects it to shift economy and markets.
- Trump says he has fired Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook
Tagesspanne
6627.6 6665.4
Jahresspanne
4799.1 6666.1
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 6646.1
- Eröffnung
- 6645.9
- Bid
- 6664.3
- Ask
- 6667.3
- Tief
- 6627.6
- Hoch
- 6665.4
- Volumen
- 51.315 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.27%
- Monatsänderung
- 2.99%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 18.98%
- Jahresänderung
- 15.74%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K