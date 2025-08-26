KurseKategorien
Währungen / US500M
Zurück zum Indices

US500M: S&P 500mini

6664.3 USD 18.2 (0.27%)
Sektor: Stichwortverzeichnis Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von US500M hat sich für heute um 0.27% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6627.6 bis zu einem Hoch von 6665.4 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die S&P 500mini-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

US500M News

Tagesspanne
6627.6 6665.4
Jahresspanne
4799.1 6666.1
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
6646.1
Eröffnung
6645.9
Bid
6664.3
Ask
6667.3
Tief
6627.6
Hoch
6665.4
Volumen
51.315 K
Tagesänderung
0.27%
Monatsänderung
2.99%
6-Monatsänderung
18.98%
Jahresänderung
15.74%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
418
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
542
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
266.4 K
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
98.7 K
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
-225.1 K
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
17.8 K
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K